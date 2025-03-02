wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Reveals New Title Bout & More for WWE Raw, CM Punk & Gunther to Appear Live
– In a new video revealed by WWE, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce shared some new matches and details for tomorrow night’s WWE Raw on Netflix.
Tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw is being held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The show will stream live on Netflix. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (c) vs. The Creed Brothers
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile
* Bianca Belair will appear live to watch Ripley vs. Sky
* The World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will appear live
#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has some OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS for tomorrow night!
📍 BUFFALO
🎟️ https://t.co/FFQXxgAgUF pic.twitter.com/uhZfxrwwJH
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2025
