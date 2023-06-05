Adam Pearce Says He’s Looking For Security Professionals

In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce noted that he’s looking for security professionals after this past Friday’s Smackdown. Pearce told Paul Heyman that security would keep the Usos out of the building so they wouldn’t interrupt Roman Reigns’ 1000-day celebration. They ended up interrupting the segment anyway.

Pearce wrote: “If you’re a security PROFESSIONAL, submit your resume to: [email protected] I repeat, P R O F E S S I O N A L.”