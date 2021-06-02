Adam Pearce Says There’s No Chance He’d Turn Down A Match With Roman Reigns

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Adam Pearce said that had WWE stuck with their plans to have him and Roman Reigns fight at the Royal Rumble this year, he wouldn’t have turned it down. The storyline had the two set to meet for the Universal title, before Pearce swerved Reigns and replaced himself with Kevin Owens. Here are highlights:

Adam Pearce on working with Roman Reigns: “Well I think it goes to show with anything that happens in WWE, there is one voice that makes things happen [Vince McMahon]. I was happy to be a part of it. Roman and I have certain chemistry on camera, he’s really taken to this mob boss mentality and does it so well. You can’t teach on-screen chemistry, I think he and I have enough of a personal relationship that the conversations always felt real. It was naturally fun and really easy to play off him and Paul Heyman. It took on a life of its own… I was getting ready man, getting my boots polished you know, getting ready to go.”

On almost having a match with him: “If you come to me tomorrow and say ‘Hey, let’s rewind to the Royal Rumble’. If that match was actually going to happen, there is no chance I’d turn that down. That would have been incredible. But it’s not something I ever pushed for or ever expected to happen. It’s not something I aspire to. Then I took my boots off in 2014 it was because I was ready to move on to the next chapter in my professional life. But I’m at the Performance Center an awful lot. Yes, I technically had my last match in 2014 but it wasn’t like I’m not in the ring multiple times a week. Teaching, coaching, staying fit. I wasn’t worried about the physical aspect of things because I was still doing it behind the scenes. I’m still wearing my size 13s if needs be, if the occasion calls for it, I’m capable. But I’d much rather wear my suit and tie than my tights and boots!”

On Roman Reigns’ heel turn: “There’s an interesting old adage: ‘absolute power corrupts absolutely’. Maybe we’re seeing that with Roman, Heyman and now The Usos. You don’t know what goes on in someone’s mind. I think Roman Reigns is at the very top echelon of our industry. I don’t think that’s disputed by anybody anywhere. To lead the industry is huge. He has to look in the mirror and deal with that every day of his life. He’s the Universal Champion for a reason, what he’s going to do with that power is entirely up to him. We’ve seen both sides of Roman Reigns. But that absolute power has corrupted him and we’ll see what happens in the future.”