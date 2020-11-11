Adam Pearce Set For Tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves

WWE has announced that on-air authority figure and WWe producer Adam Pearce will be on tomorrow’s episode of After the Bell.

You’ve seen him make matches and break up brawls on Raw and SmackDown, but just who exactly is Adam Pearce? Corey Graves delves into the onscreen WWE official’s rich wrestling background and his behind-the-scenes role in WWE on this week’s WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts.

In a compelling interview, Pearce describes the beginnings of his wrestling career in Chicago, trades independent wrestling stories with Graves – including the times they crossed paths – and reveals why he owes his many successes to a simple motto: “Work hard. Treat people fairly. Earn respect.”