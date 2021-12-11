Adam Pearce Teases Potential Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch Rematch

Liv Morgan came close to capturing the Raw Women’s Championship on Raw, and Adam Pearce hinted at a potential rematch this week. Morgan battled Becky Lynch for the championship on this week’s show and came up short when Lynch won using a roll-up and holding the ropes for leverage.

Following the match, WWE asked if Morgan deserved a rematch against Lynch, and Pearce retweeted one of WWE’s post asking fans to weigh in. Morgan retweeted Pearce’s post as well.

WWE hasn’t yet announced a rematch for Lynch.