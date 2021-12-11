wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Teases Potential Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch Rematch
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
Liv Morgan came close to capturing the Raw Women’s Championship on Raw, and Adam Pearce hinted at a potential rematch this week. Morgan battled Becky Lynch for the championship on this week’s show and came up short when Lynch won using a roll-up and holding the ropes for leverage.
Following the match, WWE asked if Morgan deserved a rematch against Lynch, and Pearce retweeted one of WWE’s post asking fans to weigh in. Morgan retweeted Pearce’s post as well.
WWE hasn’t yet announced a rematch for Lynch.
Does @YaOnlyLivvOnce deserve a rematch for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle? pic.twitter.com/5G3WnegZhH
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2021
Let me know what YOU think! ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/4iLZuGbgqv
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Anthony Bowens Reacts to Homophobic Slur Being Shouted During His AEW Dynamite Match
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’