– It looks like WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is happy that Drew McIntyre is now Nick Aldis’ problem since joining the WWE SmackDown roster. Pearce made fun of McIntyre following last night’s WWE SmackDown, telling McIntyre that she should “cry more.”

Adam Pearce wrote on social media earlier today, “Typical @DMcIntyreWWE, flapping lips and storming out the door. He’ll be fun for a few Fridays, those same lips firmly flush on Aldis…until he doesn’t get his way or gets in his own way, both of which are also typical. Claymore? Nah. Cry more.”

Ultimately, it was a good night for Drew McIntyre. He defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber match at next month’s premium live event. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.