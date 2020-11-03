wrestling / News
Adam Pearce Tells Fans to Vote, Turns It Into Album Cover Joke
Adam Pearce wants fans to vote, but he also wants to gauge interest in his upcoming (and very much not real) album. Pearce posted a photo today of himself in a suit with the word “Vote” emblazoned across it, obviously in reference to today’s US election. After a fan pointed out asked if it was the cover for an album, Pearce replied:
“When someone makes it, yes. Either that or the image used in print advertising for my new cologne.”
The WWE producer then went full-bore, adding a tracklist to the photo as you can see below:
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 3, 2020
When someone makes it, yes. Either that or the image used in print advertising for my new cologne.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 3, 2020
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Miro On Possibility Of Brock Lesnar Joining AEW, Chris Jericho’s Greatness, AEW’s Most Underrated Talents
- Braun Strowman On Vince McMahon Not Putting WWE Title On Him In 2019, Defeating Goldberg At WrestleMania 36, Promises To Only Wrestle for WWE In His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tracy Smothers’ Passing, WWE’s Initial Idea For In Your House Concept, WCW’s World War 3 Match
- Bret Hart On Wanting To Play His Anti-American Gimmick Intelligently