wrestling / News

Adam Pearce Tells Fans to Vote, Turns It Into Album Cover Joke

November 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon Adam Pearce Smackdown

Adam Pearce wants fans to vote, but he also wants to gauge interest in his upcoming (and very much not real) album. Pearce posted a photo today of himself in a suit with the word “Vote” emblazoned across it, obviously in reference to today’s US election. After a fan pointed out asked if it was the cover for an album, Pearce replied:

“When someone makes it, yes. Either that or the image used in print advertising for my new cologne.”

The WWE producer then went full-bore, adding a tracklist to the photo as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Pearce, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading