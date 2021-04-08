Adam Pearce On Training Bad Bunny, Bunny Potentially Doing More With WWE

Adam Pearce discussed training Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania 37 match, the rapper’s potential future with WWE and more in a new interview. Pearce spoke with Billboard about working with Drew Gulak to train Bunny at the WWE Performance Center for his tag team match alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bunny’s first day training in the Performance Center: “I think it was intimidating for him, like it would be for any new prospect walking into the WWE Performance Center. I saw him looking around and marveling at the pictures and ring, like ‘Man, this is real’ … I read somewhere that a backward fall onto a mat feels like a 30 mile-per-hour car crash. That first one, [Bunny’s] eyes got wide and his soul leaped out of his chest.”

On Bunny’s work ethic: “When you take your first steps in any journey, you’re going to goof up. And that happened. I wanted to look him in the eye and see how he was going to react to that kind of thing. He’s competitive with himself. But he never quits. He always says, ‘Let’s do it again.’ He’s all in. You can’t teach that.”

On Bunny potentially doing more with WWE: “I don’t know. I don’t think this guy has a pause button. If he’s interested in continuing in sports entertainment, I can’t see any reason why we wouldn’t want to have him.”