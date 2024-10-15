Adam Pearce Reveals When He Fell In Love With the Wrestling Business

Adam Pearce recently looked back at his early interest in wrestling and recalled the moment he fell in love with the business. The WWE personality appeared on Chaotic Good Sports and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On when he fell in love with the wrestling business: “That happened on November 5, 1995 — the very first day I walked into that camp on the corner of Lawrence and Broadway in the north side of Chicago. When I walked in on that Sunday afternoon, Ace Steel … was helping put the ring up, so I just jumped in.”

On realizing that he could do it after seeing a public access show about wrestling in high school: “I go, ‘Wait a minute. This is athletics, this is showmanship. This is something I can kind of sink my teeth into.’ It gave me an avenue and a way out of being depressed, and a way forward, and I am eternally grateful.”