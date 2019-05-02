WWE News: Adam Pearce Celebrates Four Years in WWE, The Rock Turns 47, NXT UK Heads to Gallus,

– WWE Producer Adam Pearce announced that he celebrates four years as being part of the WWE family today. You can check out his announcement tweet below.

Adam Pearce wrote, “Four years ago today, I officially joined the WWE family. It’s been a hell of a ride ever since. To EVERYONE at:@[email protected]@WWE You’ve changed the lives of my family for the better, and you have my infinite gratitude for it.”

Four years ago today, I officially joined the WWE family. It’s been a hell of a ride ever since. To EVERYONE at:@WWEPC@WWENXT@WWE You’ve changed the lives of my family for the better, and you have my infinite gratitude for it. 🙏❤️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 2, 2019

– Former WWE World champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrates his birthday today. He turns 47 years old. Today is also the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer Ray Traylor, aka Big Boss Man, who would’ve been 56.

– As previously reported, NXT UK announced that The Grizzled Young Veterans will defend the championships against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. Also, NXT UK previewed the show heading to the Gallus territory. You can check out that tweet below.