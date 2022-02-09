wrestling / News
Adam Priest Added To TERMINUS II
TERMINUS has announced that Adam Priest will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Priest was part of the promotion’s debut event, as he took part in a fatal four-way against Daniel Garcia, Invictus Khash and JDX.
The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Baron Black, Joe Keys, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Dante Caballero, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
Watch live on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/MFXmZzB8S9https://t.co/UgTontO3Rr pic.twitter.com/cjTspw1wZG
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 9, 2022
