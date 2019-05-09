Adam Rose Set for Retirement Match Next Month

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Adam Rose announced in March that he will be retiring from wrestling after fulfilling all of his commitments. Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling has now announced that Adam Rose’s retirement match will take place on Friday, June 14.

Rose will face former NXT Superstar Bull James (aka Bull Dempsey) for his retirement match. The match will be held at ARW’s 3rd annual Star Spangled event at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, Florida. Below is the full announcement: