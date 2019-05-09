wrestling / News
Adam Rose Set for Retirement Match Next Month
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Adam Rose announced in March that he will be retiring from wrestling after fulfilling all of his commitments. Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling has now announced that Adam Rose’s retirement match will take place on Friday, June 14.
Rose will face former NXT Superstar Bull James (aka Bull Dempsey) for his retirement match. The match will be held at ARW’s 3rd annual Star Spangled event at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa, Florida. Below is the full announcement:
PRESS RELEASE: Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling is honored and privileged to announce that we will be hosting ADAM ROSE’s Retirement / Final Match on Friday June 14th 2019 at our 3rd Annual “Star Spangled” event at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa Florida. The match up was selected by the man himself and will be ADAM ROSE vs. BULL JAMES. This marks the Atomic debut of Bull James to already add to an already stacked card. Adam Rose is a former Atomic Heavyweight Champion and has been a big part of the foundation and growth of ARW over the years. We’re been thrilled to be able to give him the proper send off under his terms and have this incredible match up take place. This match will be the MAIN EVENT for the show. Come join us as we celebrate the career and say THANK YOU to a man that has given his life for the business in Adam Rose. Tickets are available at the link below. #ThankYouAdamRose
