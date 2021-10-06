Adam Scherr Comments on His WWE Release, What The News Has Taught Him

In a series of posts on Twitter, Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) responded to fan questions about his WWE release, his favorite memory of Brodie Lee, what he’s learned since his release and more. Here are highlights:

On his reaction to his WWE release: “Wasn’t happy but that’s business.”

On what his journey has taught him about himself: “That nothing really matters. We leave everything behind when we leave but the memories of our selfs.”

On WWE giving him train noises during his entrance: “I went to work and did my job the best I could.”

On his favorite memory of Brodie Lee: “Him yelling at me when I first started. Going what the hell are you doing that for.”

On his favorite wrestler to work with: “Roman.”

On his favorite tag team partner: “Nicolas.”

On what his next move will be: “Making my mind up soon.”

I went to work and did my job the best I could. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 5, 2021

That nothing really matters. We leave everything behind when we leave but the memories of our selfs. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 5, 2021

Wasn’t happy but that’s Busniess — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 5, 2021

Nicolas — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 5, 2021

Him yelling at me when I first started. Going what the hell are you doing that for. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 5, 2021

Making my mind up soon. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 5, 2021