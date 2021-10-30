wrestling
Adam Scherr Comments on Raquel Gonzalez Working WWE SmackDown Dark Match
– As noted, Raquel Gonzalez beat Toni Storm in a dark match that took place on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman), who is dating Gonzalez in real life, commented on her dark match last night via Twitter.
Scherr tweeted, “Proud of this woman!!!!! @RaquelWWE #GoHoldTheFortDown #ThxForPayingThePowerBill” The two also went to a Halloween party together this week, with Scherr dressed as God of War’s Kratos and Gonzalez as the Wicked Witch of the West.
You can see that tweet and some photos of Gonzalez’s dark match with Toni Storm below:
Proud of this woman!!!!! @RaquelWWE #GoHoldTheFortDown #ThxForPayingThePowerBill pic.twitter.com/dDIOoujVLL
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 30, 2021
@WrestlingInc Dark match #2 Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toni Storm. @RajGiri_303 pic.twitter.com/ZMi48GRgAq
— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) October 29, 2021
That time a year!!!! #Kratos #ChingonaWitch #Halloween pic.twitter.com/IUoiAKEakD
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 28, 2021
