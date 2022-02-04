Adam Scherr Sends ‘Control Your Narrative’ Message To Shane McMahon

Adam Scherr has a message for Shane McMahon after recent reports that McMahon has been let go by WWE following his backstage role in the Royal Rumble. WWE has yet to comment on the matter.

Scherr took Instagram to let McMahon know that all he had to do was “knock” in order to control his narrative.

“All you have to do is knock our doors open brother!!!! @controlyournarrative #ChangeIsComing #TheAwakening #YouveBeenWarned #ControlYourNarrative @shanemcmahonwwe,” Scherr wrote.

The two did battle in a Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 37, with Scherr coming out victorious.

You can view the Instagram post below.