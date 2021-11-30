Adam Scherr & EC3 Donating GLCW Blizzard Brawl Meet & Greet Proceeds To Waukesha Parade Victims

Adam Scherr recently did an interview on CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and he announced that he and EC3 would be donating the proceeds of their upcoming GLCW Blizzard Brawl meet and greet sessions to the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Multiple people were killed and injured after a driver plowed an SUV into the parade crowd on November 21.

GCLW Blizzard Brawl will take place on Saturday, with Scherr and EC3 teaming up to take on Jake Something and Rohit Raju in the main event.

You can watch Scherr’s interview below.