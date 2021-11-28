Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard Reunite, Share Pic On Social Media

A couple of Wyatt Family alumni reunited over the weekend in Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard. The former Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were in North Carolina for WrestleCade and shared a pic on their social media accounts as you can see below.

Redbeard has been working for various independent promotions since his 2020 release from WWE, while Scherr has yet to sign with another company following his release from the company in June.