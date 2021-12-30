Adam Scherr Has A New Look, Dyed His Beard Blonde (Photo)

In a post on Instagram, Adam Scherr revealed that he recently dyed his beard blonde, giving him a brand new look. The photo was taken at a recent meet and greet, where he posed with an alligator dressed like a character from Loki.

He wrote: “You just never know who’s gonna come meet ya!!!!! Pretty dope to sign an autograph for an #Alligator”

Malakai Black called the photo “phenomenal” while Dean Muhtadi asked, “We’re not gonna mention the beard?!?!?”