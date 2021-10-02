wrestling / News
Adam Scherr Joins NBC Sports As Arm Wrestling Championships Analyst
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
Adam Scherr is joining NBC Sports with a new gig as an analyst for the Mr. Olympia Power Arm Wrestling Championships. The former Braun Strowman took to Twitter to announce that he will be an analyst for the event, which takes place on October 8th and 9th in Orlando.
Prior to joining WWE, Scherr was a competitor in Strongman competitions. He will be facing EC3 at Free the Narrative II this weekend.
Honored to announce I will be an Analysts for the @MrOlympiaLLC #ArmWrestling #Championships this competition will air this fall on @NBCSports https://t.co/jR4SnxeJjT pic.twitter.com/MFinfSV5x4
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 1, 2021
