Adam Scherr Launches New Mental Health App ‘Diskuss’

In an interview with WTMJ-4 NBC in Milwaukee, Adam Scherr announced that he has launched a new mental health app called ‘Diskuss’. Scherr has been outspoken in the past on his own struggles with mental health. Here are highlights:

On how the app works: “We just launched an app called Diskuss. It’s a mental health app that gives you licensed certified professional therapists, counselors, life coaches in the palm of your hand, 24 hours a day via audio, video, text messaging services. It’s fully encrypted so all your information (is) safe. But, it gives you the capabilities and the comfort of doing it in your own home. If people would like to speak with someone, we’re offering a free 24 hour text messaging session by using promo code ‘let’s diskuss.’ So ‘let’s diskuss’ will give you a free opportunity to try the app out for 24 hours via the text messaging service for anybody that would like to try it if they need to reach out and talk to somebody.”

On his own struggles with mental illness: “You see this image that I portray in real life, this outer shell, but I’m an onion. I got layers. Everybody. Everybody has layers. I went through a lot of bullying when I was a kid because I was a fat little kid. A little husky kid. (I) didn’t understand why and then (I) had a reading disability when I was younger, so that was another thing. We didn’t have a lot of money growing up. My family, we just didn’t. So I would wear different clothes and oh, you’re poor and getting picked on. That’s stuff I think everyone has to deal with. The unfortunate thing is, bullying is never going to go away.”

On still having struggles during his time in WWE: “There’s been times even with my career when I was with WWE when things weren’t going well and I started getting in my own head, because you’re constantly being verbal badgered by the internet and social media. You’re being attacked every way you go. You go out to eat dinner and people are hounding you when you’re out here, and I started to develop social anxiety because of it.”