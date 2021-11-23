wrestling / News

Adam Scherr Looks Back at WWE NXT Photo From Eight Years Ago

November 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Braun Strowman Raw 8-26-19 Adam Scherr

– Former WWE Superstar “The Titan” Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, shared a throwback photo earlier today from his time on the WWE NXT roster eight years ago on Twitter. Scherr noted in the caption, “Damn this was 8 years ago!!!! And boy have I changed lol. #ThickAf”

Adam Scherr was released by WWE earlier this year. He later adopted “The Titan” as a new nickname.

