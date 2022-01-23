Adam Scherr on Past Comments Regarding Indie Wrestlers, Not Looking for Full-Time Signing

– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, discussed his career, where he’s currently looking to work, and more.

During the interview, Scherr also addressed past comments he made early on during the pandemic in March 2020. He came under criticism for comments he made regarding fundraising efforts for wrestlers during the pandemic. Below are some highlights:

Adam Scherr on what he’s currently looking for: “I’m not looking for a full-time signing. I’m looking to enjoy some of my time. I love the art of professional wrestling and eight years with WWE was very time-consuming. I was very, very blessed with the opportunities that I had. I got to see the world and all these things. But it’s been nice having these last six months to take a step back and breathe for a second. I forgot about all these little things in life that mean so much. Time flies by and you forget about it. You don’t get a chance to do it. So I’m catching up on spending time with my family and loved ones. Working on my mental health and my physical health. Working on the tolls of eight years of being a WWE superstar. Being full-time on TV every week, I’m not going to lie, it’s stressful. It’s nice not having that added stress element every week. Right now, I’m just looking to enjoy my time. Have fun, sell out some buildings, raise some money for some charities, and just go out there and do what I do, and that’s put smiles on people’s faces.”

Scherr on his past comments he made regarding indie wrestlers: “I still believe in it. In my opinion, people took it out of context. Did it age terribly? Absolutely. I made that comment months before the lockdown, before all of this stuff. Of course, everybody ran wild with it and tried to make more out of it than it really was for the clickbait. At the end of the day, it was motivational, in my opinion, what I was trying to talk about. Sometimes in life your goals and what you dream about, you can’t do. That’s the point, dry and simple. So many people, I think, have gotten complacent with putting their problems and making somebody else’s theirs.

“Sometimes you need to control your own destiny. That’s how it was with me in strongman. I was in the top five strongest guys on the planet. I loved it. I didn’t want to leave the sport, but I couldn’t pay my bills. So there comes a time when you have to realize what is an achievable and attainable goal for what you have to do to survive. That was how all that got taken out of context. Some people don’t like it. Some people do. Either way, it doesn’t bother me none. That’s what I still believe. I’ve worked my butt off for everything I’ve ever gotten in my entire life. It was a motivational thing to tell people, ‘Hey, sometimes this may not work out for you. Go and try something else. Look what can happen.’ That’s what it was for me. Look what I was doing. I took a chance and look what I made out of it.”

WWE later released Adam Scherr in June of last year.