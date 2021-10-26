Adam Scherr Confirms ‘The Titan’ Name, Announces Upcoming Indie Appearance

Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman in WWE) has confirmed rumors that he’ll be using “The Titan” as part of his wrestling name moving forward, while also announcing an upcoming appearance on the independent scene.

Scherr took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he’ll be at GLCW’s Blizzard Brawl event on December 4 at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and the graphic for his appearance specifically mentioned “The Titan” in his name.

It’s also worth noting that Scherr stated that it will probably be “only show I’m gonna do for the rest of the year.”

There had been speculation that Scherr would debut for Impact at last weekend’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but that didn’t happen.

You can view Scherr’s tweet below.