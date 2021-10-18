Adam Scherr Discusses Making Transition After WWE Release, What’s Next For Him In Wrestling

In a recent interview with SI All Lions, Adam Scherr discussed what the transition has been like after his WWE release, what’s next for him in wrestling, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Adam Scherr on what the transition has been like after his WWE release: “You know, the first little bit, it was scary, because that’s all I knew for the last eight years of my life. That’s all I knew. But, it’s slowly now starting to get where — I’m four months, I guess it is right at four months post-WWE and stuff. It’s nice kind of transitioning back into not being so stressed out about stuff. Not having to worry about memorizing scripts, traveling, flying all over. In 2018 or 2019, I wrestled in 198 matches. I flew right at 700,00 miles, and was just gone all the time. A big shout-out to Marriott. I love your hotels. You all don’t pay me, but you should. I checked my Marriott app, and in five years, I slept in a Marriott 765 nights. So, living out of a suitcase for five years, to now having a chance to kind of step back into normal life. I’m spending time with my family and my loved ones, my girlfriend, my friends, getting to work on my house that I’ve been building in Wisconsin and just doing day-to-day stuff that I missed out on. I’m having time to take a step back and reflect on how unbelievable that opportunity was and the career that I had with WWE, all the things that I was afforded to do there, the world that I got to see, to travel around the world.

“I’ve wrestled on every continent on this Earth. In five years, I stamped four passports full of VISA’s. I’ve won the WWE Universal championship. I was two-time Raw Tag Team champion. I was a Money in the Bank winner, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Greatest Royal Rumble winner, Intercontinental Champion. It’s just, doing all that in such a short amount of time and now having the opportunity to take a step back to go, ‘Wow, holy cow. That’s incredible.’ And now, here having an opportunity to sit down, talk and do meet-and-greet with the fans and stuff and sharing experiences — knowing how much people lean on my character and stuff like that. I met a young lady earlier today, and I actually teared up talking to her, because she talked about how I’ve got her through so many things in life. And, she said seeing my strength, through my character, helped her get through her day-to-day stuff in life. That, at the end of the day, that’s what this is all about. I have so much respect for WWE. I can’t thank them enough for giving me such an unbelievable opportunity and a slingshot headboard into life, to be able to help so many people around the world. I’m looking to continue doing that heading on out.”

On whether he’s considered joining AEW and what’s next for him in his wrestling career: “Yeah, we’ve sat down, and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that. We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together, since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life. I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now. So, it’s trying to find somewhere where I’ll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way.”