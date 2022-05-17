Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem & More Set For WES Debut Show

World Entertainment Series has announced the lineup for its debut show, which will be main evented by Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem. The former Authors of Pain’s new promotion announced the card for their June 4th show on the official website, and it has the following matches, featuring the former Nia Jax, Lana, and more:

* World Championship Match: Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem

* World Women’s Championship Match: Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Legion of Pain vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin

* Killer Kross vs. JONAH vs. Samuray Del Sol

* World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado

* Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

* Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr

The show will air live on FITE TV.