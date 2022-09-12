wrestling / News

Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Sept. 12
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 14
Monday Night Raw (8/15/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (9/13/22)

Thursday, Sept. 15
This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 16
Best of WWE: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 17
WWE Main Event (8/29/22)
ICW Whit’s Occurin’
PROGRESS Chapter 140
wXw Dead End 2022

Sunday, Sept. 18
Friday Night SmackDown (8/19/22)**

