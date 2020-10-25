wrestling / News
Additional Details on Injury to Heath at Bound for Glory
October 25, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Heath (formerly known as WWE Superstar Heath Slater) suffered an injury during the Call Your Shot Battle Royal match at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2020 last night. It was originally believed that he might have suffered a groin or abdomen tear. However, F4WOnline.com reports that Heath actually suffered a hernia during the match.
Heath was later hospitalized and diagnosed. He was able to make it back to his hotel last night. Ultimately, Rhino won the battle royal, which means he and Heath are now full-time Impact roster members.
