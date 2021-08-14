Additional Details on Britt Baker Sustaining a Broken Wrist During AEW Fyter Fest

– As noted, AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker has been working with an injured wrist after suffering a break during her match with Nyla Rose at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 last month. Fightful Select has an update with more details on how Dr. Baker suffered the injury.

According to the report, the injury happened during the Death Valley Driver spot during the latter half of the match. AEW sources stated that despite the injury, Britt Baker did not attempt to cut the match short or improvise on the fly after she suffered the injury. She reportedly still worked about four more minutes through the match with the broken wrist.