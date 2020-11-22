Additional Details on Jade Cargill Training & Past WWE Tryout

– Fightful Select released a report with some new information on AEW’s Jade Cargill, who signed with the company and made her debut earlier this month. According to the report, Cargill has been conducting her training in Atlanta, Georgia.

Additionally, WWE was said to have had interest in her in the past, and she previously had a tryout there. She’s currently in a relationship with baseball player Brandon Phillips, and the two share a daughter together.

During her AEW debut, Jade Cargill teased the arrival of Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) to AEW. On last week’s episode, with help from Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero, she attacked Brandi Rhodes and attempted to break her arm using a chair.