– Fightful Select has some additional notes for tonight’s AEW Full Gear event. Company president Tony Khan came out to hype the crowd ahead of the show for the pay-per-view countdown.

Additionally, during the cleanup after the Fall Count Anywhere match, the ring was reportedly swept and cleaned up and also sprayed down with disinfectant.

Also, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad) was reportedly in town for the event. She’s married to AEW star Malakai Black in real life. It’s unknown if she was backstage or in attendance at tonight’s show.

