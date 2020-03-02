wrestling / News
WWE News: Additional WrestleMania Seats, Street Profits Are Ready
– According to PWInsider, WWE Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa was listed as sold out overnight but there are already additional seats available
– WWE posted the following tweets:
.@DMcIntyreWWE is headed to #Raw tomorrow night, things could get interesting! #WWESalisbury pic.twitter.com/Vp1cA28MuW
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020
It’s “Now or Never” tomorrow night for @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins! Will they be able to capture the #Raw Tag Team Championships? #WWESalisbury pic.twitter.com/BzDcylPCWc
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020
.@mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison are more than ready for what might be their biggest challenge ever at #WWEChamber…BE JEALOUS! #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/iCTm6sZ4zE
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020
As @BraunStrowman showed tonight at #WWESyracuse, he can take care of business when the odds are against him! pic.twitter.com/PPqB1qRYX6
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2020
