Additional Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Tapings

Here are some additional spoilers from last night’s Impact TV tapings, courtesy of Pwinsider.com…

* Joe Hendry made his Impact debut in the Grado vs Eli Drake match. Hendry accompanied Grado and Katarina to the ring, dressed in a suit. He confronted Eli after the match when he beat Grado.

* The “two local guys” that Sydal and Kongo Kong faced, were former TNA Team Canada member A1 and BCW wrestler El Reverso.

* The bridesmaid in the Su Yung tag match that wrestled was KC Spinelli under the paint.

* After Tessa beat down Madison Rayne after her loss, Su Yung’s laugh was heard and Su Yung and the bridesmaids came down and circled the ring. Tessa slid out and snuck away, leaving Rayne in the ring. Allie made her return and cleared the ring of the bridesmaids who had all entered (minus Su Yung) and surrounded Rayne. This is the angle that lead to the tag match (which is probably the week after this spot).

* Two additional matches also took place:

* Katarina (w/ Grado) defeated Rebel

* Killer Kross debuted and defeated Fallah Bah. Looks like Killer Kross was the man behind the attacks backstage.