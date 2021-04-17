Additionals Details on This Week’s WWE Releases

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported additional details on the 10 wrestlers WWE released earlier this week. This week’s releases included Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, and more. According to Meltzer, there were WWE talents who actually asked this week if they were going to get released, and they were apparently told “no” by WWE officials. That is until they did receive a call later that they were in fact released.

Meltzer stated, “There were actually people who asked if they were getting it [released] and were actually told no, and they would get a call later that they did [get released].”

Additionally, Meltzer stated the list of talents who were released this week were not ones wanting to get released in the company or were disgruntled with their position in the company. He added: “The ones who really want to go are the ones you hear that want out. This is not that list of people. This is the list of people who were, you know, for the most part, I don’t want to say happy in catering, but they — I did not hear anyone of these people, underground, wanting to get out as soon as my contract is up. I don’t think any of them were happy that this happened.”

WWE released Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley, Wesley Blake, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, and Tucker this week. It’s rumored that more NXT or WWE developmental names could be released soon as well.