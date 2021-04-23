Adjusted Ticket Sale Numbers For Wrestlemania Lower Than Previously Reported

It was reported earlier this week that Wrestlemania sold 40,806 tickets for both nights this year, with 20,172 for Night 1 and 20,634 for Night 2. This was based on numbers from the Tampa Sports Authority and lower than what WWE claimed, which was a sold out crowd of 25,675 per night. However, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has amended his initial report and the ticket sales were even lower than before. According to the updated numbers, there were 17,946 people who were at night one and 18,501 for night two. Paid ticket sales were higher due to more than over 3,000 tickets given out each night that didn’t reach the gates, likely because of the secondary market. This is the reason for the initially reported numbers of 20,172 and 20,634, respectively.

Either way, the show generated $6.2 million for both nights. Night one had $3,058,140 in ticket sales ($57,600 from suites, $843,230 from 2-day stadium seating and $2,157,3210 from single-day stadium seating). Night two had $3,187,465 ($40,275 from suites, $843,230 from 2-day stadium seating, and $2,303,960 from single-day stadium seating). There were 7,952 sales for two-day packages, which were all stadium seating. Saturday sold 11,964 single-day stadium seating tickets, while Sunday sold 12,503. Another 256 and 179 tickets for suites were sold on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The average price of sold tickets for both days was $190, below the usual Wrestlemania numbers. 2019 had an average ticket price between $248 and $292. Of course this was a special circumstance, as Raymond James Stadium wasn’t filled to capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the gate is below that of events since 2012, but still more ticket revenue than Wrestlemania 26 in 2010 from Phoenix and Wrestlemania 27 in 2011 from Atlanta, not counting for inflation.

It should be noted that the revenue numbers do not include merchandise sales, which is unknown at this time.