Admission To WrestleCon Las Vegas Will Be Free On April 20th

WrestleCon Las Vegas takes place over WrestleMania week, and the convention says the Sunday session will have free admission. The convention takes place from April 17th to the 20th and the company posted on Twitter to send a reminder that admission will be free on April 20th.

The convention wrote:

Reminder that Sunday April 20th is a free admission day. If you are one of those lurkers too cheap/broke to pay an admission, this may be our only time ever offering it during Mania week.”

“Its March 25th… what if we had 25 new talent announcements today?

— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 25, 2025