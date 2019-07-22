Admit It: You Miss Ronda Rousey

For a few years, there were rumors that Ronda Rousey would join WWE once her UFC career ended. It was logical and fit for both sides. She has been a life-long fan and used many ‘wrazzlin’ tricks to get viewers hooked on her pay-per-view fights as well as attended many events. On the flip side, you know Vince McMahon and company are always looking for mainstream buzz, and hiring a legitimate big name to their roster would be biz. Fans of both genres (such as myself) waited and waited and waited and waited. Finally, when it was clear her MMA days were behind The Rowdy One, sure enough – the rumor mill fired up. In late 2017, it was no longer ‘reportedly.’ It was ‘inevitable.’

At the conclusion of the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey walked down to the ring, pointed at the majestic WrestleMania sign, and everything changed.

I was on board from day one. Heck, I was on board before day one. I knew about her personality. I knew about her MMA run. I knew about her Bad Reputation entrance. I knew about her death stare. I knew exactly what her WWE run would entail. For non-fans though, it was still all a mystery. Could she learn a new sport so quick? How would her story lines be handled? Do fans actually want her in WWE? Would Ronda commit full-time? What about the rest of the rising women’s division? So many question in so little time.

Needless to say, those question were answered in short order. Not only was she full-time, not only was she cheered loudly, not only was WWE treating her well on television, not only was she working hard behind the scenes, she was GREAT in the ring. I mean, great. Her freakin’ debut bout at WrestleMania 34 was my 2018 Match Of The Year. I argued it should have main evented the entire show for crying outloud. She hit the ground running and never looked back – winning my Superstar Of The Year Award last year.

Take a look: Ronda Rousey’s great story with Kurt Angle taking on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, the awesome match in New Orleans, her Nia Jax feud, the suspension beatdown with Alexa Bliss, their RAW Womens Title match at Summerslam, the followup afterwards, main eventing Evolution, being the star of the first ever all women’s PPV in WWE, Becky Lynch invading Raw to attack her, special attraction bout against Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, dismantling Nia Jax once again, Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble 2019, Riott Squad battles, and ending her one year run by being the sole reason why women were the main event of WrestleMania 35, concluding her epic, epic six month feud by losing her first and only time to ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch in a Winner Takes All match. Amazing debut year for a so called over rated newcomer. All the while she wrestled regularly on television and hit the road to travel the glove at live events every week. No doubt the Superstar of the year and THE focal point of the company.

Then she left.

One minute you have it all, the next you have nothing…

Ronda Rousey did not even appear on the RAW after WM35 in April to say goodbye.

It was literally a Thanos snap of the fingers.

As had been talked about, her one year with WWE was all it was ever going to be. She may return down the road or come back for special attractions (Brock Lesnar like schedule), but what we got in 2018 and 2019 was the wrestling career she had dreamt of. Rousey was far better than anybody ever could have imagined. She delivered in the ring, delivered backstage, worked full-time and showed both her nice AND naughty attitude on the mic.

Yet, throughout this all, her detractors never let up.

Now, they want her back.

Admit it. You want Ronda Rousey to return. I want Ronda Rousey to return. We all do. Fans are smart enough to know that starting a family and having a baby is much more important than entertaining us on TV each week in the squared circle. At the same time, wrestling fans can be selfish. Guilty as charged. At times, we all are.

There was something special about Ronda Rousey each and every time she walked to the ring. Her Joan Jett music, her wacky hair styles, her death stare, her legitimate background, her new and innovative ways to win matches, her undefeated record (until Mania), her lengthy title run (until Mania), her unpredictable mic drops, her name value, her aura, etc. Seriously, she was the female version of Brock Lesnar except there each and every week…

…and within 12 months, fans took her for granted.

Fans love Becky Lynch and without a doubt, she should have won at WrestleMania 35 to claim the top prize. That was the payoff all along and was my top bold prediction of 2019 back in January. There is no arguing that. Ronda Rousey is smart enough to know the ‘old school’ route in the wrestling world. You lose on the way out, and now she is out on the industry in a flash. However, make no mistake, Becky vs. Charlotte was not going to main event WM35. Becky vs. Lacey Evans would never close WM35. Nor would Becky or Charlotte versus anybody. Ronda Rousey was the reason for the women main eventing the biggest event of the year.

Point blank: Becky needed Ronda then, and she needs her now. Notice who is talked about in interviews. It isn’t Ronda talking about Becky still; it is Becky talking about Ronda still. The Seth Rollins stuff on RAW each week is fun and all, but that is a far cry from the intense promos with Rousey and witty Twitter battles leading into WM35. Meanwhile, I think we are all ready to tap out on her matches against Lacey and Charlotte. After that, there is not a whole lot out there unless WWE actually wants to get behind someone new in a hurry because Ronda Rousey went from match of the year in 2018 to main eventing WrestleMania in 2019. It’s tough. She may be gone for another few weeks. Maybe for another few months, maybe for another nine months, maybe for years, maybe forever.

Until then, we wait. We wait for Ronda Rousey because whether you want to admit it or not, not only does WWE miss her, you do too.