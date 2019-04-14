Adrian Street Documentary Set to Debut on May 16 in Wales

– The Twitter account for the Adrian Street documentary announced that the film will premiere on May 16. The name of the film is You May Be Pretty, But I am Beautiful: The Adrian Street Story. The film premiere will be held at The Market Hall Cinema in Wales. You can check out the announcement and a short preview clip below.

We are very excited to announce, the World Premiere of the feature length documenatry "You May Be Pretty, But I Am Beautiful: The Adrian Street Story", will be at the Market Hall Cinema @MarketCinema on the 16th May 2019! Ticket information to follow soon. Please stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/L7V9IxEdDb — Official Adrian Film (@FilmAdrian) April 14, 2019