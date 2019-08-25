Adrian Street Documentary To Air After NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

WWE Network News reports that a new documentary titled Exotic: The Story of Adrian Street and Miss Linda will air after NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff next Saturday. The synopsis is below.

British sports-entertainment legend Adrian Street reflects on his life and career in and out of the ring. Join him as he relives his journey to becoming one of the most outlandish and polarizing Superstars in history, and witness his emotional experience coaching at the WWE Performance Center in the United Kingdom.