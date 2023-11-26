wrestling / News
Details On Which Team Has Advantage In Women’s Wargames Match at WWE Survivor Series
November 25, 2023 | Posted by
During tonight’s Kickoff show for WWE Survivor Series, the results of a fan poll to determine advantage in the women’s Wargames match were revealed. The team of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi will have the advantage against Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane). The match happens tonight at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
