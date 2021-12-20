Advertised Lineup For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Return & Other Post-Holiday Events

WWE will begin its post-holiday tour on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, with Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match being the advertised main event. The company will also continue its touring next week, which includes two shows in Canada.

Here’s the full tour lineup (via PWInsider):

December 26 (Madison Square Garden in New York City)

Steel Cage Match: Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Also advertised: RK-Bro, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Queen Zelina, AJ Styles, Omos, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, The Miz, Rhea Ripley and more

December 27 (Amway Center in Orlando, FL)

Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos Street Fight: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

Also advertised: Sheamus, Cesaro, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler and Natalya

December 28 (PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA)

Raw-branded event

December 28 (Capital One Arena in Washington, DC)

Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos, Street Fight: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

December 29 (Coca-Cola Arena in Toronto, Ontario)

Host: Trish Stratus

Also advertised: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Omos and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

December 29 (Royal Farms Arena Baltimore, Maryland)

Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos, Street Fight: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

Also advertised: Sheamus, Naomi and Natalya

December 30 (The Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec)

Raw-branded event

December 30 (Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY)

Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos, Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks