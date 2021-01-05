wrestling / News
Advertised Name Reportedly Not Making It to Tonight’s Raw
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
One of the advertised names for tonight’s Legends Night episode of Raw isn’t going to be there, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Candice Michelle, who was part of the advertised list of names, was not expected by WWE to be able to make it.
No reason was given as to why Michelle won’t be able to attend. The site also notes that from a production standpoint, things fell behind schedule for tonight’s episode.
