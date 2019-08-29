Advertised Universal Title Match For Hell in a Cell Said To Be Legitimate (SPOILERS)

It was previously reported that local advertising for Hell in a Cell on October 6 listed The Fiend, Bray Wyatt’s new persona, as the challenger for the Universal title in a Hell in a Cell match at the event. That means that Wyatt would face the winner of the match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions. Both Wyatt and Strowman have already commented on the possibility.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the advertisements are correct and the plan within WWE is for Wyatt to indeed be the next challenger for the Universal title. It remains to be seen whether he will face Rollins or Strowman.