Advertising Hints at Upcoming Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz Feud

– Cagesideseats.com has released its latest rumor roundup report for today. According to the report, advertising seems to be hinting at a feud between Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz happening sooner rather than later.

The Miz and Bryan’s history in WWE goes all the way back to 2010 when Daniel Bryan was a part of the first NXT crew, and The Miz was assigned as Daniel Bryan’s pro. After Bryan was let go and later brought back to WWE, he later feuded with The Miz and won the United States Championship from him.

Later on during Bryan’s injury hiatus from wrestling, The Miz cut an epic promo on Talking Smack toward Daniel Bryan. You can check out the video of that promo below.