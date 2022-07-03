wrestling / News
A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography Episodes & More Through Tuesday
A&E is showing a host of WWE content over the next few days including a Biography marathon and more. The network is set to air several episodes of the Biography series, supplemented by WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, through Tuesday. The schedule lists the following:
Sunday
* 1 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jake Roberts
* 2 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair
* 4 PM: Biography: Mick Foley
* 6 PM: Biography: Ultimate Warrior
* 8 PM: Biography: Steve Austin
* 10 PM: Biography: Randy Savage
Monday
* 12:03 AM: Biography: Steve Austin
* 2:04 AM: Biography: Randy Savage
* 7 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: The Dream Team
* 8 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Booker T
* 9 AM: Biography: Bret Hart
* 11 AM: Biography: Randy Savage
* 1 PM: Biography: Roddy Piper
* 3 PM: Biography: Mick Foley
Tuesday
* 8 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Undertaker & Kane
* 9 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair
* 11 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Andre the Giant
