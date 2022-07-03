A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography Episodes & More Through Tuesday

A&E is showing a host of WWE content over the next few days including a Biography marathon and more. The network is set to air several episodes of the Biography series, supplemented by WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, through Tuesday. The schedule lists the following:

Sunday

* 1 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jake Roberts

* 2 PM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair

* 4 PM: Biography: Mick Foley

* 6 PM: Biography: Ultimate Warrior

* 8 PM: Biography: Steve Austin

* 10 PM: Biography: Randy Savage

Monday

* 12:03 AM: Biography: Steve Austin

* 2:04 AM: Biography: Randy Savage

* 7 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: The Dream Team

* 8 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Booker T

* 9 AM: Biography: Bret Hart

* 11 AM: Biography: Randy Savage

* 1 PM: Biography: Roddy Piper

* 3 PM: Biography: Mick Foley

Tuesday

* 8 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Undertaker & Kane

* 9 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair

* 11 AM: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Andre the Giant