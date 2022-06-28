A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography & Most Wanted Treasures Marathon

A&E is set to air a marathon of WWE Legends Biography documentaries and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures over July 4th weekend. The schedule is below (h/t PWInsider).

Sunday July 3rd

* 1PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jake Roberts

* 2PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair

* 4PM – Mick Foley

* 6PM – Ultimate Warrior

* 8PM – Steve Austin

* 10PM – Randy Savage

Monday July 4th

* 12:03AM – Steve Austin

* 2:04AM – Randy Savage

* 7AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: The Dream Team

* 8AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Booker T

* 9AM – Bret Hart

* 11AM – Randy Savage

* 1PM – Roddy Piper

* 3PM – Mick Foley

Tuesday July 5th

* 8AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Undertaker & Kane

* 9AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair