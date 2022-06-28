wrestling / News

A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography & Most Wanted Treasures Marathon

June 28, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
WWE on A&E, WWE Legends WWE Smack Talk Image Credit: A&E TV, WWE

A&E is set to air a marathon of WWE Legends Biography documentaries and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures over July 4th weekend. The schedule is below (h/t PWInsider).

Sunday July 3rd

* 1PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jake Roberts
* 2PM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair
* 4PM – Mick Foley
* 6PM – Ultimate Warrior
* 8PM – Steve Austin
* 10PM – Randy Savage

Monday July 4th

* 12:03AM – Steve Austin
* 2:04AM – Randy Savage
* 7AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: The Dream Team
* 8AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Booker T
* 9AM – Bret Hart
* 11AM – Randy Savage
* 1PM – Roddy Piper
* 3PM – Mick Foley

Tuesday July 5th

* 8AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Undertaker & Kane
* 9AM – WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ric Flair

