wrestling / News

A&E and WWE Filming Next Set of Biography Specials

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE A&E Biography Image Credit: WWE, A&E

As previously reported, A&E and WWE have announced an expansion of their programming, which will include new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. PWInsider reports that production has started on the second set of WWE Biographies. The first confirmed subject will be The Iron Sheik.

