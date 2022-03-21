wrestling / News
A&E and WWE Filming Next Set of Biography Specials
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, A&E and WWE have announced an expansion of their programming, which will include new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. PWInsider reports that production has started on the second set of WWE Biographies. The first confirmed subject will be The Iron Sheik.
