wrestling / News
A&E Biography On Bret Hart Gets Over 600,000 Viewers
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
SpoilerTV reports that the A&E Biography about Bret Hart that aired this past Sunday picked up 600,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from the Booker T episode, which drew 595,000 viewers. However it was still down from the Randy Savage episode, which had 790,000 viewers, and the Steve Austin episode, which had over a million.
