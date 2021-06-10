wrestling / News

A&E Biography On Bret Hart Gets Over 600,000 Viewers

June 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bret Hart WCW

SpoilerTV reports that the A&E Biography about Bret Hart that aired this past Sunday picked up 600,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from the Booker T episode, which drew 595,000 viewers. However it was still down from the Randy Savage episode, which had 790,000 viewers, and the Steve Austin episode, which had over a million.

