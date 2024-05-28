A&E To Release Director’s Cuts of Biography: WWE Legends Episodes

A&E is set to release director’s cuts of some Biography: WWE Legends episodes, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that A&E will be releasing the extended editions of the episodes starting next month. The first episode released will be the premiere of the series, which centered on Steve Austin.

The outlet has been told that director’s cut episodes of Roddy Piper, Booker T, Lex Luger, D-Generation X and Shawn Michaels are also set to air over the summer months.