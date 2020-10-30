A&E Reportedly Planning Two New WWE Documentaries

A&E has already announced a partnership with WWE to produce documentaries featuring Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, and Booker T, with production starting on the Austin documentary back in July. However, it appears that A&E is adding two new documentaries to its list.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE’s Nick Khan mentioned on Thursady that A&E currently has plans for a documentary on The Ultimate Warrior.

Additionally, Johnson notes that another former WWE wrestler that A&E has “locked in” for a documentary is Bret Hart.

Of course, another prominent WWE figure is set to be featured in a new documentary, with Vince McMahon set to be the subject of an upcoming series on Netflix.