A&E Releases Sneak Peek Of Ultimate Warrior Biography

A&E has released a sneak preview of the next WWE edition of Biography, which will focus on WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. It airs this Sunday at 8 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis: Directed by Daniel Amigone (“24/7 Red Wings: Maple Leafs – Road to the Winter Classic,” “Chain of Command,” “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film shares the story of Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who inspired an entire generation of fans living by his mantra of “always believe.” With his colorful face paint and equally colorful interviews, Ultimate Warrior is perhaps best remembered for defeating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to become both the WWE Champion and the Intercontinental Champion.